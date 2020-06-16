Prince Charles Says He Lost His Sense Of Smell And Taste Amid Coronavirus Battle

During a royal outing on Tuesday, Prince Charles discussed some of the symptoms he experienced during his battle with coronavirus.

Charles and Camilla attended their latest engagement in person, visiting frontline workers, while abiding by the 2-metres apart social distancing rules, at the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in Gloucester, U.K.

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall today visited Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and thanked key workers who have been working on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/NSJcVYePTk — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) June 16, 2020

RELATED: Prince Charles Talks Coronavirus Recovery: ‘I Was Lucky And Got Away With It Quite Lightly’

According to the Daily Mail, the royal, who greeted people with a namaste gesture, spoke about contracting the virus back in March, admitting he lost his sense of smell and taste, a common symptom.

Photo by WPA Pool-Ben Birchall/Getty Images

RELATED: The Queen Takes Part In Her First Public Video Call At 94

“He [Prince Charles] did speak of his personal experience, so first-hand experience for him. He also spoke about his loss of smell and taste and, sort of, still felt he’s still got it now,” healthcare assistant Jeff Mills shared.

What an absolute privilege for health and social care staff, key workers and volunteers @gloshospitals to meet Their Royal Highnesses this morning. Their first public engagement since lockdown. Thank you @ClarenceHouse for lifting all our spirits and recognising our work pic.twitter.com/YIdfpRvc3u — Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (@gloshospitals) June 16, 2020

Charles is set to continue his socially distanced royal engagements Thursday and meet with French president Emmanuel Macron at Clarence House, their London residence.

The meeting is to mark the 80th anniversary of General de Gaulle’s “Appel”, in which de Gaulle urged the French to resist the German occupation.

Charles and Camilla have been at their Birkhall home since March when the U.K. government had everyone self-isolate. The couple quarantined separately at first after the Prince of Wales tested positive for the virus.