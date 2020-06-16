Hilaria Baldwin Hits Back At Criticism Over Having A Nanny: ‘I Work Every Single Day’

Hilaria Baldwin is a busy woman and can use the help.

The pregnant mother of four talked about her hectic life on the latest episode of the “Mom School” podcast and responded directly to criticism of employing a nanny.

“It’s so interesting with the whole nanny conversation,” she said, according to People. “People will write to you and say, ‘Ugh, she has a nanny’ — but that doesn’t mean that you don’t take care of your own kids. It literally means I am also working. I work every single day. And for people to make you feel badly about that is not fair.”

She added, “Neither my family or Alec’s family live close. Right now, my youngest kids are 2, 3 and 4, and I have a 7-year-old. It is okay to accept help, and there is no shame that other people should give you because of that.”

Baldwin also revealed that after spending time in quarantine during the pandemic, she and her family “rented a place nearby so that our nanny could come and help us out.”