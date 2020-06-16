Becca Kufrin Says That She Doesn’t Know Where Her Relationship With Garrett Yrigoyen Stands After His Controversial Post

Becca Kufrin is giving Bachelor Nation an update on the state of her relationship with fiancé Garret Yrigoyen after his controversial Instagram post.

During the latest episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, Kufrin detailed the status of her relationship during a conversation about race and diversity with co-host Rachel Lindsay.

Yrigoyen stirred up major controversy earlier this month after he shared an Instagram post in support of the police amid the ongoing Black Live Matter protests around the world.

“For those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is that I don’t know,” she said. “I can’t give anything more than that. It’s something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that’s where the work will remain and that’s really the best I can give you at this point.”

The season 14 “Bachelorette” also took time to apologize to Lindsay for how she handled the initial conversation about the post during the June 9 episode of the podcast.

“I fell short because this conversation truly deserved my complete undivided attention. It deserved much more care and thoughtfulness on my end and you delivered all of that and more and I did not,” Kufrin expressed.

Added the reality star: “When we recorded the podcast, it was also 18 hours after Garrett’s social media post. I was dealing with trying to first wrap around my head that and also dealing with discord within my relationship and what it was causing between my family. In that moment, it felt like the reservoir in my brain had reached a maximum and as a human being, I couldn’t process everything at once. I don’t want this to be an excuse to justify my behaviour but rather to give some context.”

“What I really wanted this to be is an example of two friends who maybe have different perspectives, maybe have different backgrounds, upbringings, maybe didn’t see things in the same way,” Lindsay admitted about their initial conversation.

“But the fact is, is that when you have someone who’s willing to learn, then as a friend who’s willing to learn, how as a friend can I not be willing to help out and be there for you?,” she continued. “Now Garrett, that’s a different situation. I don’t f**k with Garrett. I don’t need to. But you and I have a different relationship and so I appreciate everything that you just said.”

The newest episode of “Bachelor Happy Hour” also featured an appearance from former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe, who detailed her reaction to being asked to join the 29th season of “Dancing With The Stars”.

Chris Harrison surprised Bristowe with the news during the most recent episode of “The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons — Ever”, where they re-aired her season of “The Bachelorette”.

“I thought either Jason was proposing or Chris Harrison was retiring and I was going to audition to take his place. I was so shocked,” she said of the news.

Check out more of their conversation in the video above.