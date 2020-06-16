First Trailer For Marriage Drama ‘The Nest’ With Jude Law, Carrie Coon

After earning a warm reception following its premiere at Sundance, the first trailer for “The Nest” with Jude Law and Carrie Coon is here.

“The Nest” is the first feature film in nine years from Canadian-born “Martha Marcy May Marlene” director Sean Durkin.

Set in the 1980s, the searing marriage drama follows a British husband (Law) and his American wife (Coon) as they uproot their family from the suburbs U.S. to a country manor in his native England. However, soon the couple’s promising and lucrative new beginnings abroad begin to unravel, exposing the deeper strains on their marriage.

The drama is currently slated to arrive in theatres on Sept. 19.