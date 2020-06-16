Gucci Goes ‘Off The Grid’ With Jane Fonda, Lil Nas X For New Sustainable Fashion Collection

Jane Fonda and Lil Nas X are among the faces of Gucci’s new sustainable line utilizing recycled, organic, bio-based and sustainably sourced materials.

The campaign designed by creative director Alessandro Michele is dubbed “Gucci Off The Grid” and features the first collection from the Italian fashion label’s Circular Lines initiative, which began as a way to minimize the brand’s use of raw materials and decrease their waste output.

Featuring solvent-free adhesives and recycled polyester thread, the line’s main fabric source is 100 per cent regenerated nylon made from pre- and post-consumer waste.

Gucci/Harmony Korine

“Demand that your government officials invest in clean energy infrastructure. Global economists agree that it’s the top investment we can make, both in terms of climate benefits and having the highest stimulus effect during the time of pandemic when so many jobs need to be created,” Fonda says. The 82-year-old has been arrested multiple times in recent months as part of the Fire Drill Fridays for climate change.

The campaign also strives to support “people’s rights and championing inclusivity and respect.”

Gucci/Harmony Korine

Shot by “Spring Breakers” director Harmony Korine, the images and accompanying Off The Grid campaign videos feature actress and activist Fonda, Lil Nas X, environmentalist David de Rothschild, singer King Princess and Japan’s “Samurai Guitarist” Miyavi in an outdoor treehouse-like setting in Central Park as they plant seeds.