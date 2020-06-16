Kylie Jenner’s 2-Year-Old Daughter Stormi Appears On Her First Cover For Vogue Czechoslovakia

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster is now a Vogue cover star.

On Tuesday, Vogue Czechoslovakia unveiled their new cover featuring the 22-year-old beauty mogul and her 2-year-old daughter titled, “Bedtime Story”, which was shot via a Zoom call with fashion photographers the Morelli Brothers.

The story focuses on Jenner’s domination of the global cosmetics market with her Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin brands and when asked if she will let her daughter wear makeup, the reality TV star reportedly says, “I will definitely let her. The question is when it will be.”

She explains, “When I was little, I secretly used my mother’s shadows. It left me a lot of freedom and encouraged my creativity. From the sixth grade, I went with purple eye shadows.”

Speaking about the impact of her fans on her beauty products, Jenner says, “I enjoy watching videos [of them] trying out my products. I follow their photos ever day and I like to read feedback. They give the best feedback and always tell me what other products I should present, which is extremely important to me.”

Jenner goes on to add that the most beautiful thing is to just “be yourself.”

“Self-confidence is important, as is freedom and the ability to express oneself fully without fear of what the surroundings think,” she tells the magazine. “It’s a very intense feeling for me.”