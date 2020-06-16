Kirstie Alley Calls On Parents To Not Let Their Kids Watch ’13 Reasons Why’

Kirstie Alley doesn’t think “13 Reasons Why” is fit for kids.

On Monday, the actress tweeted about the controversial Netflix teen drama, telling parents to not let their kids watch the show.

Don’t let your kids watch 13 Reasons Why…DARK so DARK and such an onslaught of the most non stop fucked upness to come down the highschool pike since Caligula was 16. — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) June 15, 2020

A follower replied that they thought the same way at first, they enjoyed the show more and more as it went along.

Alley actually agreed, but stipulated that the show was good for a much older audience.

I think it’s a good show for people over 40 or 70 https://t.co/ob19TXwxLL — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) June 15, 2020

“13 Reasons Why” has been controversial from the beginning due to its depiction of suicide. In 2019, Netflix edited out a graphic scene of suicide from the first season.

ET Canada has reached out to Netflix for comment on Alley’s comments.