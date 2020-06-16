Kirstie Alley Calls On Parents To Not Let Their Kids Watch ’13 Reasons Why’

By Corey Atad.

Kirstie Alley. Photo: CP Images
Kirstie Alley doesn’t think “13 Reasons Why” is fit for kids.

On Monday, the actress tweeted about the controversial Netflix teen drama, telling parents to not let their kids watch the show.

A follower replied that they thought the same way at first, they enjoyed the show more and more as it went along.

Alley actually agreed, but stipulated that the show was good for a much older audience.

“13 Reasons Why” has been controversial from the beginning due to its depiction of suicide. In 2019, Netflix edited out a graphic scene of suicide from the first season.

ET Canada has reached out to Netflix for comment on Alley’s comments.

