Madison Beer Apologizes For Romanticizing Lolita Novel: I’ Would Never Condone Inappropriate Relationships’

Madison Beer is walking back on her love for Lolita.

The young singer, 21, was criticized on social media for defending the controversial 1955 novel. Lolita depicts a middle-aged literature professor who is obsessed with a 12-year-old girl. He becomes sexually involved with her after becoming her step-father.

During a live chat with Hollywood Life, beer described Lolita as one of her “favourite” books and that she “romanticizes” it. Adding, “I definitely do. But we’re not going to talk about that.”

RELATED: Madison Beer Apologizes For ‘Poor Timing’ Of Plastic Surgery Rant

i love u guys & i’m sorry. i misspoke and would never condone innaproproate relationships of any kind. i’m sincerely sorry for it seeming like i do. let me make it clear – i do not. have a good night 🤍 — madison beer (@madisonbeer) June 16, 2020

She offered an apology on Twitter after the #MadisonBeerIsOverParty started trending.

“I’m sorry,” she began her tweet on Monday. “I misspoke and would never condone inappropriate relationships of any kind. I’m sincerely sorry for it seeming like I do. Let me make it clear — I do not. Have a good night.”

Beer later elaborated with an expanded statement.

RELATED: Madison Beer Opens Up About Leaked Nudes

“I discovered the book several years ago and, honestly, I really should revisit it and read it through a new lens,” she wrote. “I see now that the book is triggering for some people, evoking a very complicated emotional response, and that for some this book is not just an academic exploration of complicated themes and dark characters.”

“I hope as I learn and mature and have time to study the things I love like books, films and art, that I can do better in bringing them to you responsibly and will be better able to express myself,” the singer concluded.

The shocking novel was adapted into two equally controversial films: one directed by Stanley Kubrick in 1962, and another starring Jeremy Irons in 1997.