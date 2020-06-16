Pete Davidson ‘Can’t Explain How Wonderful Of A Person’ Adam Sandler Is

“Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson has heaps of praise for Adam Sandler.

RELATED: Pete Davidson Honours His Dad, A 1st Responder Who Died On 9/11

Davidson caught up with Seth Meyers on “Late Night” and had nothing but nice things to say about Sandler. “The King of Staten Island” star has formed a friendship with the “Uncut Gems” lead and Davidson is thankful for it.

“I’m pretty tight with the Sandman, which is the coolest thing I ever get to say,” Davidson said of the SNL alum. “He’s just such a cool, nice guy. I can’t explain how wonderful of a person he is. I just reached out and texted him and was like, ‘Hey, is there any shot you would ever want to do a song together?’ And he was like, ‘Hell yeah, buddy’ and it was awesome.”

“We just sent each other notes back and forth and he came up with that great verse. It just fell together. I was really thrilled,” the comedian continued. “He’s definitely the best. Just like caring and sweet and not full of crap. Which is very rare to find.”

RELATED: Pete Davidson Gets Candid About Past Struggle With Suicidal Thoughts

Davidson, 26, and Sandler, 53, recently teamed up to perform a song about social distancing for Global’s “Saturday Night Live”.