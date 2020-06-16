Netflix Removes ‘W/Bob & David’ Episode That Features Blackface

Netflix is making some changes to the “W/Bob & David” episode lineup.

The streaming network pulled an episode of the 2015 sketch comedy show, starring David Cross and Bob Odenkirk, featuring Cross sporting blackface.

According to a report from Deadline, the “Know Your Rights” episode will no longer be available to stream. The episode stars Cross as a leader of Citizens Against Unlawful Abuse who gets stopped at a DUI checkpoint by a policeman played by Keegan-Michael Key. After trying to start a confrontation with the officer Cross’ character applies blackface in an effort to prove that “every race” has equal rights in the U.S.

Both Odenkirk and Cross addressed Netflix’s decision on Twitter, “Hey all, Netflix is going to pull this sketch from With Bob & David because the ridiculous, foolish character I play puts on ‘blackface’ at one point. The point of this was to underscore the absurdity,” Cross wrote, while Odenkirk added, “We considered every choice we made doing our show, and always aimed to make you laugh and think, and never make an obvious or easy point… that very much includes this sketch. Our comedy is always about the human element, never about making a political point.”

Netflix’s decision comes after the death of George Floyd and the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests happening across the world, fighting against police brutality and other racial injustices.