’30 Rock’ Cast To Reunite In Character For Special NBC Broadcast

“30 Rock” is coming back to TV for one night only. On Tuesday, NBC announced that the cast of the beloved sitcom, which ran from 2006 to 2013, will return, in character, for an hour-long, commercial-free, Upfront presentation.

Liz Lemon (Tina Fey), Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan), Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski), Kenneth Parcell (Jack McBrayer) and more will return to celebrate the stories and talent featured in NBCUniversal’s 2020-21 television season.

Fans can also expect guest appearances and information about new and returning programming from NBC, Telemundo, USA Network, SYFY, E!, Bravo and more.

“We’re all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC,” executive producers Fey and Robert Carlock said. “To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone.”

“We put our fans first in everything we do at NBCUniversal, so of course our audiences are at the heart of our reimagined Upfront experience,” Josh Feldman, Executive Vice President, Head of Marketing & Advertising Creative, NBCUniversal, added. “This very special ’30 Rock’ event will bring together video, advertising, and humoUr to show the world the power of One Platform in a whole new way.”

The special will air on NBC July 17 at 8 p.m. ET. It will later be available to stream on Peacock and will also be rebroadcast on USA Network, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, and CNBC.

