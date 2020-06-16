Jacob Elordi, Tiera Skovbye Star In Heartwarming First Look At ‘2 Hearts’

Jacob Elordi and Canadian actress Tiera Skovbye are on a journey of love in the first look at “2 Hearts”.

The upcoming film follows two love stories in different decades and different places that are both somehow connected. “2 Hearts” is based on an incredible true story.

“Euphoria” actor, Elordi, stars as Chris who falls for his classmate, played by “Riverdale” alum, Skovbye. Meanwhile, Adan Canto plays Cuban exile Jorge, who falls for his flight attendant, Leslie.

While the two storylines don’t seem to have anything in common, the pair meet and it dramatically changes the course of their lives.

“2 Hearts” hits big screens on Sept. 11.