Robin Roberts Shares Debut Of Garth Brooks’ New Song ‘We Belong Together’

Garth Brooks has some new music to share.

The country superstar made a virtual appearance on “Good Morning America” last week to chat with anchor Robin Roberts about his upcoming Drive-In Concert, which will be screened at 300 drive-in theatres throughout North America later this month.

During the interview, Roberts told Brooks that “any new music from you just makes my spirit soar,” leading him to reveal that he had a new song that he’d been working on.

“I’ll send it to you this weekend, and you can decide what you want to do with it,” he told Roberts, who became visibly excited by the prospect of hearing Brooks’ latest.

True to his word, Brooks sent her the new song, “We Belong Together”, and Roberts made the day of his fans when she took to Facebook on Tuesday and shared that song.

Premiere of Garth Brooks' New Song We Belong Together On Thursday after announcing his upcoming Drive-In Concert I asked Garth Brooks when we could expect new music from him. Here’s that exchange on Good Morning America followed by my longtime, dear friend singing We Belong To Each Other. My beloved momma always said “everybody’s got something”….whatever your something is that you’re facing I hope this brings you as much comfort as it has for me. My immense gratitude to engineer, Matt Allen, studio manager, Charles Green, the gentleman who mastered it, Eric Conn, everyone who had a part in this and the incomparable Garth Brooks for allowing me to share this gift.🙏🏾❤️ Posted by Robin Roberts on Monday, June 15, 2020

The lyrics to “We Belong Together” are below:

Ain’t no wall can divide us, no matter how high

Ain’t no storm can untie us, for all it may try

We’re all leaves on the same tree, under one sky

Don’t let nobody tell you otherwise

It’s whispered by the wind to all living things

It’s in every sunrise, it’s what the wild birds sing

It shines new born eyes

Faces line and worn

It’s the tie that binds us all

And it won’t be torn

We belong to each other

We are sister and brother

Born to love one another

We are ancient stars turned flesh and bone

We’re all travelers on a bus ride home

Yeah we laugh and we cry

We rise and we fall

Yeah we fuss and we fight, but through it all

We belong to each other

We are sister and brother

Born to love one another

We’re all leaves on the same tree

Waves in the same sea

You and me, we belong to each other