Pharrell Joins Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s Call For Juneteenth To Become A State Holiday

Pharrell is joining Virginia Governor Ralph Northam calling for Juneteenth to become a state holiday.

June 19, commonly known as Juneteenth or Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Cel-Liberation Day, marks 155 years since the Tulsa Massacre of 1921 which saw white residents attack Black residents and Black businesses in one of America’s deadliest acts of racial violence.

Pharrell, who grew up in Virginia Beach, joined the Governor at a press conference on Tuesday, calling the moment “very special” and “a big display of progress,” adding, “I’m grateful for Virginia and us leading the way.”

RELATED: Kanye West Compares Pharrell To Michael Jackson: ‘You Really Tore Down The Walls And The Doors

“From this moment on, when you look at the vastness of the night sky, and you see those stars moving up there, know that those stars are our African ancestors dancing,” Pharrell said, referencing the ongoing protests against police brutality and systemic racism brought on following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. “They’re dancing in celebration because their lives are finally being acknowledged.”

“This is our chance to lead, to truly embrace the importance of Juneteenth and treat it as a celebration of freedom that Black people deserve,” Pharrell continued.

Concluding, “This is about proper recognition, it’s about observation and it’s about celebration. This is a chance for our government, our corporations and our citizens to all stand in solidarity with their African-American brothers and sisters.”