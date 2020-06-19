Pharrell Talks To Jimmy Kimmel About Making Juneteenth An Official State Holiday

Pharrell is happy to see Juneteenth has become a Virginia state holiday.

June 19, commonly known as Juneteenth or Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Cel-Liberation Day, marks the date slavery was abolished in 1865.

On Thursday, the singer appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and talked about his home state making the day a holiday after he called up Governor Ralph Northam on the phone.

“I just think it’s high time that if we’re going to think about what independence and what freedom really look like, ours was never really acknowledged,” he said. “We have 47 states that observe it, but man, it’s not a paid holiday. We deserve a paid holiday.”

He added, “This is for not only me, this is for my ancestors that absolutely came through on the hull of a ship in Virginia 400 years ago. So for me, this was incredibly symbolic, and it’s necessary.”

Earlier this week, Pharrell, who grew up in Virginia Beach, joined the governor at a press conference, calling the moment “very special” and “a big display of progress,” adding, “I’m grateful for Virginia and us leading the way.”

RELATED: Kanye West Compares Pharrell To Michael Jackson: ‘You Really Tore Down The Walls And The Doors

“From this moment on, when you look at the vastness of the night sky, and you see those stars moving up there, know that those stars are our African ancestors dancing,” Pharrell said, referencing the ongoing protests against police brutality and systemic racism brought on following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. “They’re dancing in celebration because their lives are finally being acknowledged.”

“This is our chance to lead, to truly embrace the importance of Juneteenth and treat it as a celebration of freedom that Black people deserve,” Pharrell continued.

Concluding, “This is about proper recognition, it’s about observation and it’s about celebration. This is a chance for our government, our corporations and our citizens to all stand in solidarity with their African-American brothers and sisters.”