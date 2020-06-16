Kevin Hart Joined By 49ers’ Richard Sherman For New ‘Cold Calls’ Season Of ‘Cold As Balls’

Kevin Hart is back with five new episodes of his sports-themed talk show “Cold As Balls”, with a new batch of guests and a whole new format.

As fans will recall, the show features Hart interviewing professional athletes while each sit in a therapeutic tub filled with ice water. Now that social distancing and self-isolating has become the new normal, the new batch of episodes are subtitled “Cold Calls”, with Hart and his guests chatting remotely from their respective homes, sans ice cubes.

In a preview clip of the season opener, Hart is joined by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, who tells Hart that he has no plans to retire from the NFL anytime soon, declaring, “The game, as I’ve gotten older has only gotten easier.”

Additional guests this season include Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, NFL legend and former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and Los Angeles Clippers All-Star Paul George.

In a previous interview, Hart explained the intent behind his Laugh Out Loud network.

.@KevinHart4Real shares the purpose behind creating Laugh Out Loud. Tune in – https://t.co/Di76kU6WRX pic.twitter.com/WmSp1kywCa — LOL Network (@LOLNetwork) June 13, 2020

The new season of “Cold As Balls”, produced for the Laugh Out Loud network, debuts on Tuesday, June 16, with new episodes debuting each Tuesday and Thursday on the Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel, Laugh Out Loud’s IGTV, and Hart’s Facebook page.