Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Spotted House Hunting In Malibu

By Desiree Murphy‍, ETOnline.com.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez. Photo: CP Images
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez. Photo: CP Images

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are house hunting!

A source tells ET that despite having to put their wedding plans on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the lovebirds are “doing great” and searching for a summer home in Malibu, California. The two were recently spotted checking out a beachfront property that rents for $70,000 a month.

“Jennifer and Alex love Malibu, and love spending time there,” the source says. “The couple has used quarantine as a time or slow down and enjoy themselves and their family.”

“Both are looking forward to getting married but aren’t in a rush,” adds the source. “When it happens it will happen.”

Photo: Backgrid
Photo: Backgrid

The search for a summer home comes the same week Lopez and Rodriguez welcomed a new family member — an adorable Goldendoodle puppy! The two revealed via Instagram that it was a surprise gift for Lopez’s 12-year-old son, Maximilian.

“Welcome to the fam, @tbdpupofficial!” Lopez captioned a sweet video of Max holding his new pal, with his twin sister, Emme, by his side. “We got Max this adorable lil golden doodle and we haven’t named him yet! ✨What should we name this cutie!? Tyson or Yankee? All will be revealed soon! 🐶”

Hear more on what their blended family has been up to amid the pandemic in the video below.

More From ET:

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Adopt a New Puppy — See the Pics!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Join Black Lives Matter Protest

Jennifer Lopez Is ‘Heartbroken’ Over Her and Alex Rodriguez’s Wedding Being Delayed

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP