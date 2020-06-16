Khloe Kardashian Shares A Peek Inside Sis Kylie Jenner’s Posh Private Jet

Kylier Jenner knows how to travel in style.
On Monday night, her sister Khloe Kardashian gave her Instagram followers a peek into their luxurious lives by sharing a photo on Instagram Stories taken inside Jenner’s private jet.
The photo focuses on one of the jet’s windows, with the whole scene basking in pink-hued lighting.
In the reflection of the mirror, a plate of food can be seen, along with a cocktail napkin branded with “Kylie Air.”
According to a recent report in Page Six, Jenner purchased the Global Express Jet at a cost of somewhere between $50 million and $70 million, with a source claiming she decorated the interior “in the theme of daughter Stormi’s birthday” back in February.