Supermodel Beverly Johnson Calls Out Racism In The Fashion Industry: ‘An Ugly Part Of The Beauty Business’

Beverly Johnson was a top supermodel in the 1970s and ’80s, one of the few Black supermodels of her era and the first African-American woman to ever appear on the cover of Vogue.

Despite blazing all those trails back in the day, Johnson, now 67, shares her thoughts in a new op-ed for The Washington Post to point out that racism in the fashion industry isn’t a thing of the past.

“I was the first black model on the cover of Vogue in August 1974,” Johnson writes. “I was told before it could never happen. Ruth Whitney, the then-editor in chief of Glamour Magazine, the venerable publication that gave me my first break in the 1970s, proclaimed that I had broken all colour barriers.”

She continues by pointing out that even though she shot “hundreds” more covers, “my race limited me to significantly lower compensation than my white peers.”

According to Johnson, the fashion industry “was slow to include other black people in other aspects of the fashion and beauty industry. I was reprimanded for requesting black photographers, makeup artists and hairstylists for photo shoots. Silence on race was then — and still is — the cost of admission to the fashion industry’s top echelons.”

She also pointed to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour’s recent admission of “hurtful and intolerant behaviour” at the magazine. “Wow — after three decades, fashion’s leading arbiter has finally acknowledged that there may be a problem!” Johnson writes.

“Managing racism is one of the things the fashion industry does do well,” she continues. “Year after year, companies inflict harm against Black culture while actively gouging it for inspiration and taking all of the profit. In the past few years, brands have committed back-to-back racist faux pas. In 2018, Gucci created a minstrel-inspired line. Last year, Burberry created a hoodie with a noose around the neck. When called out, these companies plead for forgiveness, waving promises and money around. Then it’s back to exclusion as usual, until the next brand “accidentally” repeats racial vulgarity. The racism management cycle then begins anew.”

As Johnson correctly points out, “Black culture contributes enormously to the fashion industry. But black people are not compensated for it. Brands do not retain and promote the many talented black professionals already in the fashion, beauty and media workforce. Brands do not significantly invest in black designers. The fashion industry pirates blackness for profit while excluding black people and preventing them from monetizing their talents.”

Johnson explains that she and her fellow Black models have long “pushed for the inclusion of more black runway models, photographers, hairstylists and makeup artists. But decades later, the fight for inclusion is still fierce.”

She references Black photographer Tyler Mitchell, who, at the behest of Beyoncé shot her September Vogue cover — thus making him the first Black photographer to shoot a Vogue cover in the magazine’s 125-year history. “But Mitchell’s cover was a one-off, not a spark. Since then, there have been no Black photographers who have shot a Vogue cover.”

Noting that Wintour sits on the board of directors of Vogue parent company Condé Nast, she proposes what she calls the “Beverly Johnson Rule,” which she describes as similar to the Rooney Rule in the NFL “that mandates that a diverse set of candidates must be interviewed for any open coaching and front office position. The ‘Beverly Johnson Rule’ would require at least two Black professionals to be meaningfully interviewed for influential positions. This rule would be especially relevant to boards of directors, C-suite executives, top editorial positions and other influential roles. I also invite chief executives of companies in the fashion, beauty and media industries to adopt this rule.”

Nearly a half century after she broke the colour barrier with her first Vogue cover, Johnson declares, “I want to move from being an icon to an iconoclast and continue fighting the racism and exclusion that has been an ugly part of the beauty business for far too long.”