‘Too Hot To Handle’ Couple Francesca And Harry Split: ‘He Couldn’t Do Long Distance Anymore’

It’s all over for Vancouver’s Francesca Farago and her Australian boyfriend Harry Jowsey.

The couple, who got together on Netflix’s romance reality show “Too Hot to Handle”, are now two singles, with Farago taking to YouTube to explain what happened in a video message.

According to Farago, it was Jowsey who broke things off “because he couldn’t do long distance anymore.”

Fighting back tears, Farago revealed, “I obviously was heartbroken,” insisting she “did everything I could,” but to no avail.

In a statement she wrote to accompany her video, she apologizes “for being so emotional,” admitting she “might regret revealing my vulnerability.”

She wrote that she’s trying to find the silver lining in the situation. “I think anyone going through anything similar should know that doing things for yourself and moving forward with your truth will make you feel strong and empowered,” she wrote. “Even though in the moment it can be very difficult, there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.”

She concluded by writing, “I really need to start moving forward with my life. If it comes down to me having to release more of the truth I will when the time is right.”