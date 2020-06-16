‘AGT’: W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew Dancers Receive Golden Buzzer From Simon Cowell

New York City-based dance team W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew hit the “America’s Got Talent” stage on Tuesday night’s edition of the show, serving up a high-octane audition that impressed the show’s toughest judge.

The seven-member dance crew pulled out all the stops for an energetic performance set to Chaka Khan’s “Like Sugar”, demonstrating a string of fancy moves and acrobatics that brought the audience to its feet.

Judge Simon Cowell definitely liked what he saw onstage. “I’m gonna be honest, we’ve seen a lot of dance acts on the show… We’ve seen a lot of repetition over the years,” he said, taking a lengthy dramatic pause while the crew members nervously awaited his verdict.

RELATED: Dancing Duo From India, Cousins Shakir & Rehan Khan, Wow ‘AGT’ Judges With Incredible Performance

“But I think something about your energy, from the second you came on, your determination, everything…” he continued, with the crowd beginning to cheer raucously as they sensed where this was going.

“This was, I think, my favourite audition so far,” Cowell declared. “And I also understand how important this is to you. I want to give you a little head start here.”

With that, Cowell rose from his chair, raised his hand in the air and brought it down on the Golden Buzzer, with gold confetti falling from the ceiling as the crew’s leader walked over to the judging table to receive a big hug from Cowell.

RELATED: The Spyros Bros Perform Incredible Diabolo Tricks Over The Judges’ Desk On ‘AGT’

Thanks to Cowell, viewers will definitely be seeing the W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew in a future episode of “America’s Got Talent”.