Young Dancer Noah Epps Impresses In ‘America’s Got Talent’ Audition With Marionette Dance Performance

He may only be 11 years old, but Noah Epps has some serious moves.

The young dancer demonstrated that loud and clear during his “America’s Got Talent” audition, broadcast on Tuesday’s episode.

Decked out like a marionette, Epps showed off his impressive routine, dancing like a puppet on a string.

The youngster, who hails from South Carolina, spoke with his hometown newspaper about his “AGT” experience.

“I got to meet Simon and Sofia backstage,” he said of judges Simon Cowell and Sofia Vergara in an interview with The Loudon Times-Mirror. “They all said my makeup looks cool, and that got me really hyped up.”

Epps revealed he’s been dancing for about five years, his interest sparked when he saw kids break dancing at school. When the told him he couldn’t dance, he said that just made him want to try even more.

“After a couple of weeks of dance classes, they were impressed,” Epps said.