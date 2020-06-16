Ricky Gervais Answers Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Burning Questions’, Reveals His Life Hasn’t Changed Much In Quarantine

By Brent Furdyk.

Warner Bros.
In a new episode of Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show, she welcomed Ricky Gervais for a virtual visit.

During their chat, DeGeneres and Gervais reminisced about the last time they saw each other, at the Golden Globe Awards in January.

During their chat, Gervais opened up about his daily routine, which he admits hasn’t really changed all that much since entering into quarantine. He also revealed how his longtime partner, Jane Fallon, feels about having him home all the time.

In another portion of the show, Gervais gets into the hot seat for a game of “Ellen’s Burning Questions” to reveal his surprising favourite curse word.

In addition, Gervais discussed his Netflix series “After Life”, and Of Monsters and Men performed a cover of Post Malone’s “Circles” — watch:

