Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She’s Now Selling An ‘Orgasm’ Candle

Gwyneth Paltrow just revealed her follow-up candle to the famous “This Smells Like My Vagina” product.

Paltrow is now selling a new $75 candle called “This Smells Like My Orgasm”, with the description on the Goop site reading: “A fitting follow-up to that candle — you know the one.

“This blend is made with tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that’s sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive.”

As Paltrow then showed Jimmy Fallon the box on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show”, the host said: “Of course it does. Of course it has fireworks.”

Fallon also asked about Paltrow’s two kids — Apple, 16, and Moses, 14 — with Moses even making an appearance on the Zoom chat to say hi.

The teenager also revealed he’s been following in his father Chris Martin’s footsteps by playing guitar during quarantine.

Paltrow then spoke about season 2 of “The Politician”. See more in the clip above.