Comedian Chris D’Elia Accused Of Sexually Harassing Underage Women

By Corey Atad.

Chris D'Elia. Photo: Lionel Hahn/AbacaPress.com/CP Images
Chris D'Elia. Photo: Lionel Hahn/AbacaPress.com/CP Images

Chris D’Elia is facing serious allegations of sexual misconduct.

The comedian and “You” actor was called out by a user on Twitter who shared screenshots of email conversations which, she claims, took place between herself in 2014, when she was 16, and D’Elia.

RELATED: Logic Enlists Eminem And Comedian Chris D’Elia For Meta ‘Homicide’ Video

The user accused D’Elia of grooming her to meet up with him, though she never did, but claimed that she was not the only underage girl he approached this way.

In her thread, the user also retweeted claims from another person about D’Elia exposing himself to women.

Another user then shared a story about D’Elia attempting to get her to come to his hotel room in Toronto.

In another thread, a user shared her alleged experience with the comedian.

RELATED: Comedian Chris D’Elia Accepts Eminem’s Challenge For A Rap Battle

Another Twitter user shared DMs from anonymous women describing encounters with D’Elia.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP