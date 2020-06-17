Comedian Chris D’Elia Responds After Being Accused Of Sexually Harassing Underage Women

Chris D’Elia is facing serious allegations of sexual misconduct.

The comedian and “You” actor was called out by a user on Twitter who shared screenshots of email conversations which, she claims, took place between herself in 2014, when she was 16, and D’Elia.

Speaking to TMZ, D’Elia responded to the accusation, saying, “I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point.”

He added, “All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me. That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better.”

RELATED: Logic Enlists Eminem And Comedian Chris D’Elia For Meta ‘Homicide’ Video

The user accused D’Elia of grooming her to meet up with him, though she never did, but claimed that she was not the only underage girl he approached this way.

i still can’t believe netflix cast chris d’elia as the pedophile in season to of “you” like the literal IRONY — simoné (@girlpowertbh) June 16, 2020

imagine being 16 and being groomed by a stand up comedian twice ur age and the only reason you never met up and never got physically m*lested was because u had just gotten a boyfriend ur own age pic.twitter.com/xq7XDrat8i — simoné (@girlpowertbh) June 16, 2020

i am also definitely not the only underage girl he did this too. just an FYI. — simoné (@girlpowertbh) June 16, 2020

fuck you @chrisdelia and also @netflix i highly doubt casting this creep as a pedophile was a coincidence. at least i got to see him fake die. — simoné (@girlpowertbh) June 16, 2020

adding this for the incels who won’t leave me alone https://t.co/hEmlfrDvLK https://t.co/I6Otge51dI — simoné (@girlpowertbh) June 17, 2020

In her thread, the user also retweeted claims from another person about D’Elia exposing himself to women.

Another user then shared a story about D’Elia attempting to get her to come to his hotel room in Toronto.

STORY THREAD: When I was 21, I was an aspiring comedian and huge Chris D’Elia fan. One day, Chris tweeted about being in Toronto filming something, so I jokingly responded asking if he wanted to hang out. He DMed me to “hang out” almost immediately and I freaked out! — ostad (@livstadler) June 17, 2020

In another thread, a user shared her alleged experience with the comedian.

When I was a brand new comic, one of Delia's best friends warned me to never send Chris nudes bc he made them into memes and showed to other male comics at shows. Looks like some of those memes were probably of underage girls. No wonder I don't miss comedy yet. https://t.co/G8vTtEc3d3 — Emma Arnold (@iamaroadtrip) June 17, 2020

RELATED: Comedian Chris D’Elia Accepts Eminem’s Challenge For A Rap Battle

Another Twitter user shared DMs from anonymous women describing encounters with D’Elia.