Sofia Vergara Moved To Tears By Recovering Addict’s Powerful ‘AGT’ Audition

Nolan Neal impressed the “America’s Got Talent” judges Tuesday with an incredible audition and heartbreaking story.

Neal, 39, explained his struggle with addiction. He then belted out an original song “Lost”, which he said was the first song he wrote sober.

The singer, who previously starred on “The Voice” on seasons 10 and 11, revealed how his struggles started in his 20s when his dad committed suicide. The pair had had an argument the day before, with Neal’s dad telling him he’d never make it as a musician.

“My dad, he was a good guy but he was just unwell,” he shared in the “AGT” clip. “When it happened, I really felt like I didn’t matter that much, like I wasn’t important enough for him to stick around. I blamed myself, for sure.”

Cowell said after Neal, who admitted he’d previously gotten “unmanageable” due to his partying ways and acting like a “rock star” after signing to a label, belted out the powerful track, “You have an amazing voice. That song is going to really resonate with a lot of people. I think now for whatever reason, maybe now is your time.”

Sofia Vergara, who was moved to tears by the performance, added of her own family’s struggle with addiction, “It was really touching for me to hear your song. I know very well the sickness of addiction. My family is completely full of this horrific sickness, and I totally understand. And to be here tonight and to hear that song, for me, it gives me a lot of hope.”

Neal has now been clean for 10 years.

