Simon Cowell Gives 12-Year-Old Ashley Marina Three Chances To Stun On ‘AGT’

Sometimes it takes a few swings to really knock it out of the park.

On the latest “America’s Got Talent”, 12-year-old Ashley Marina took the stage to perform the song “Anyway”.

The young singer’s vocals impressed the audience but Simon Cowell wasn’t quite feeling it, suggesting she take a second shot by singing another song a cappella.

Marina began singing her next song, “Opportunity”, but once again, Cowell couldn’t shake the feeling that something was off and interrupted her performance. “I think you brought the wrong songs with you today,” he said.

As the audience loudly booed the judge, Sofia Vergara suggested that maybe Marina be allowed to go and come up with a more suitable song and come back for a third try.

Cowell agreed, encouraging Marina to pick a song by a male singer. After having trouble finding an appropriate song, the young talent finally came back to the stage with an original song, which she wrote about her father called “You’ll Always Be My Hero”.

The song had the audience in tears and the judges on their feet applauding, Cowell included.

“Well, I think we finally met Ashley. I can’t tell you how important that is,” he told her.