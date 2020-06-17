Kate Middleton Leads U.K. School Assembly, Talks To Pupils About The Importance Of Kindness

Kate Middleton will lead an online school assembly Thursday.

The Duchess of Cambridge will surprise students at the Oak National Academy with a speech about kindness and the importance of mental well-being.

Oak National Academy is an online classroom providing high-quality video lessons and free resources to parents and teachers. It was created in response to the lockdown, supporting teachers educating their pupils remotely, and since its launch has delivered over 12 million lessons to children and young people.

The theme of the royal’s assembly, which was recorded last week, is “Spread a Little Kindness” and is based on a lesson plan that is available on the Mentally Healthy Schools platform, developed in collaboration with children’s mental health charity Place2Be.

Kate says during the assembly, “Talking to someone, whether it’s a friend, family member, or teacher, is something you can do to make yourself feel that little bit better. And you can also play your part in helping others to feel better too, whether offering a friendly ear or helping someone in need. Small acts of kindness can go such a long way. But as we help others, we mustn’t forget to nurture ourselves, by taking the time to focus on the things that make us feel happy, too.”

The academy, in collaboration with TES, hosts assemblies every Thursday for students across the U.K., allowing them to experience the normal routine of a school environment.

The duchess also joins a video call with students from Waterloo Primary Academy in Blackpool, U.K., whose parents have been working on the front line during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kensington Palace released a clip of Kate talking to the kids about kindness, with some showing her photos they’d taken and submitted to her Hold Still photography project.

Matt Hood, Principal at Oak National Academy, says, “We’re thrilled that the Duchess of Cambridge was able to lead this week’s assembly on acts of kindness. Being kind and considerate is a vital lesson for children at any time, but especially so in the current pandemic. We must encourage young people to talk about their feelings and to know that it’s normal to feel a bit anxious or upset right now.

“The Duchess’s Hold Still competition is a fantastic way to get children engaging with their mental well-being as they think about what kindness means to them and how they can show it towards others.”

The Mentally Healthy Schools site was launched in 2018 by the Duchess as a legacy of the Royal Foundation’s Heads Together campaign, developed by leading children’s mental health charities the Anna Freud Centre, Young Minds and Place2Be. The site is now managed by Kate’s patronage, the Anna Freud Centre.

The assembly will go live on the Oak National Academy website Thursday at 6 a.m. ET.