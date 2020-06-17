Elton John Praises ‘Brilliant’ Secondary School Cover Of ‘I’m Still Standing’

The students of Telford Priory School in England are getting Elton John’s official seal of approval on their cover of his hit song “I’m Still Standing”.

Recorded back in March amid the early days of the pandemic, the video recently gained attention by John who called it “brilliant.” The music class, led by teacher Ben Millington, featured his students on vocals and guitar while he provided percussion and additional music.

Sharing the clip on his social channels, John posted a video admitting he watched the cover “three times” because he “couldn’t believe how good” the students sang and played the song. “It’s not an easy song to sing and certainly not to play. I just wanted to send you all my love.”

“You really cheered me up,” he adds, inviting all the students and their teacher to be guests at his show when he returns to perform in England.

The students in Mr. Millington’s music class at @telfordpriory did a brilliant version of my song, #ImStillStanding. Ben, you did a fantastic job and I look forward to having you all as guests at my show. – E xx 🚀 Watch the full video 👉 https://t.co/GtE1uLRlWl pic.twitter.com/LJhZKFniNX — Elton John (@eltonofficial) June 17, 2020

John was on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” world tour when the pandemic struck, forcing him to postpone some of the tour’s dates until 2021. However, his European tour dates are currently still scheduled for fall 2020.

The 73-year-old singer has also launched a $1 million COVID-19 emergency relief fund for those with HIV to help them maintain their care through the ongoing pandemic.