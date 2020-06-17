Niall Horan Laughs At How One Fan Reached The Conclusion He Is Dating Jodie Comer

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Niall Horan. Photo: EPA/VICKIE FLORES/CPImages
Niall Horan thinks this relationship rumour is a bit of a stretch.

One fan recently arrived at the conclusion that Horan and “Killing Eve” star Jodie Comer were an item. They were not spotted on a romantic dinner date or caught leaving saucy comments on each other’s Instagram posts.

The fan decided Horan, 26, and Comer, 27, must be dating because they both wear the same ring. Horan could not help but chime in, retweeting the fan with a smatter of laughing-crying emojis and a confused, “Confirmed??”

Horan’s last public relationship was with Hailee Steinfeld in 2018. The One Direction alum and Selena Gomez have a rumoured romance, but both insist they are just friends and future collaborators. Comer is believed to be dating a mystery man.

