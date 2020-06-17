Throat Singers Olox Put A Siberian Spin On The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’ On ‘AGT’

Olox are a long way from Siberia.
RELATED: ‘America’s Got Talent’: Singer Auditions With Emotional Cover Of Shawn Mendes’ ‘Mercy’
On the latest “America’s Got Talent”, the duo from a remote village in the Sakha-Yakutia Republic appeared on the show to perform in their traditional singing style but with a twist.
The group surprised the judges by saying that they would perform their take on the Cranberries classic “Zombie”.
RELATED: Young Dancer Noah Epps Impresses In ‘America’s Got Talent’ Audition With Marionette Dance Performance
Immediately, the judges were stunned by the vocal performance, which featured a beatboxing coda.
Even Simon Cowell couldn’t help but applaud the unique performance.