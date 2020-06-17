Throat Singers Olox Put A Siberian Spin On The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’ On ‘AGT’

Olox are a long way from Siberia.

On the latest “America’s Got Talent”, the duo from a remote village in the Sakha-Yakutia Republic appeared on the show to perform in their traditional singing style but with a twist.

The group surprised the judges by saying that they would perform their take on the Cranberries classic “Zombie”.

Immediately, the judges were stunned by the vocal performance, which featured a beatboxing coda.

Even Simon Cowell couldn’t help but applaud the unique performance.