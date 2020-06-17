Taylor Swift, Sting, Jessie J & More Provide Performances, Gifts For Annie Lennox’s Circle Music Auction

Annie Lennox enlisted the help of Taylor Swift, Sting, Emeli Sandé, and more as she launched the Circle Music Auction Tuesday.

The auction is set to raise funds for the Circle’s “Women and Girls Solidarity Fund”, providing food and hygiene packages, access to safe refuges, and legal aid packages for vulnerable women and girls affected by the coronavirus.

Items donated include a guitar signed by Swift, a signed outfit worn by Madison Beer for her “Good in Goodbye” video shoot, and a virtual afternoon tea and two-song performance by BRITs Rising Star Award winner Celeste, Billboard reported.

We're excited to announce @TheCircleNGO’s Music Auction! @AnnieLennox has called on her fellow artists to come together to raise vital funds for the appeal. Win a bespoke offerings including personal performances and possessions! Enter now & good luck! https://t.co/xQKxHcLgAk pic.twitter.com/xcJqUApY3h — Annie Lennox (@AnnieLennox) June 17, 2020

Participants are also able to buy tickets (starting at $10) for a sweepstakes competition involving performances from Lennox, Sting, Sandé, Jessie J, Yola, Paloma Faith, Jessie Ware, Hozier, Anoushka Shankar, Jack Savoretti, Skin of Skunk Anansie, Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro, and Frank Turner.

The artists are offering two exclusive, pre-recorded performance videos with personal messages as part of the auction; one for the winner of the highest bid and another for the winner of the sweepstakes.

“The crisis for thousands of women living in poverty is acute. Many no longer have any income, are suffering domestic violence, and have nowhere to turn,” Lennox shared. “I am delighted that such incredible musicians are stepping up to join me and offer support.”

The auction is live as of Wednesday on the platform Charity Stars. It closes July 10, while the sweepstakes competition closes on July 31.