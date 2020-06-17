John Boyega, Joe Cornish Confirm They’ve Had Discussions About ‘Attack The Block’ Sequel

Before he was one of the faces of “Star Wars”, John Boyega was a streetwise youth in Joe Cornish’s sci-fi hit “Attack The Block”.

In the film, Boyega leads a London council-estate teen gang against an alien invasion. The movie serves as a social commentary on Black British culture and features the future “Star Wars” actor along with the future “Doctor Who” star Jodie Whittaker and Nick Frost.

Cornish teased his discussion with Boyega on the Script Apart podcast, saying he began bouncing ideas around with the actor a few months ago.

“We’ve got ideas. I met with John a couple of months ago to talk about it,” he says of the potential sequel to the 2011 film. “We’ve always had ideas after the first one. But obviously we’ve both been busy doing different things. In a way, the longer you leave it, the more interesting it is. So that’s all I’ll say.”

Boyega seemingly confirmed his interest in a sequel on Twitter, writing that this time round he needs the entire city as an army against invaders.

….think imma need the whole of London for an army on this one…… https://t.co/hGu9IL4UBJ — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) June 17, 2020

A sequel couldn’t be better timed. Interest in the British indie hit was renewed earlier this month after Boyega took to the street in London to deliver a passionate impromptu speech in support of Black Lives Matter. “Attack The Block” trended on Twitter as people rallied behind Boyega and a film that shows a unique coming-of-age story from a Black, British point of view.