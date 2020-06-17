Matthew McConaughey And Camila Alves Are On The Cover Of The New ‘Town & Country’ ‘Philanthropy’ Issue

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves are helping students succeed.

The Hollywood couple are on the cover of Town & Country‘s new “Philanthropy” 2020 issue, and the two discuss the work their foundation Just Keep Livin’ has done to help students in need.

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves. Photo: Philip Montgomery for Town & Country

The organization employs 84 teachers in 37 high schools around America to serve over 3,000 students.

“When you have your first child and you’re in the position that Matthew is, whoever gets that first photo will make a lot of money,” Alves says of why she and her husband started the foundation. “When we found out that the person was going to make over a million dollars on a photo, we were like, ‘No. We’re going to do an exclusive and get the money and put it into the foundation.’”

Talking about why he gives back, McConaughey says, “Being able to give back in ways is a selfish endeavour. It feels good to me to see a smile or hear a young person say thank you. That’s called a selfless act? I call it a selfish act.”

Matthew McConaughey. Photo: Philip Montgomery for Town & Country

McConaughey also talks about how he raises his children to value philanthropy.

“Affluent people can give their kids everything they want but they’re not usually going to get what they need,” he says. “Loving a child is a lot harder if you really give a damn. ‘No’ takes a lot more energy. It’s a lot easier to say ‘yes.'”