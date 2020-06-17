Lil Nas X Kept Nicki Minaj Fan Account Secret Because The ‘Rap Industry Ain’t Accepting Of Gay Men’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Lil Nas X. Photo: Arroyo-OConnor/CPImages
A lot of people like Nicki Minaj’s music but Lil Nas X has ‘next level’ fandom.

The “Old Town Road” rapper was asked by a fan on Tuesday why he hadn’t owned up to running a Nicki fan account. Lil Nas, 21, explained that he did not want to be outed as a gay rapper at the time.

When another fan argued that being a “barb” does not make you gay, Lil Nas agreed but argued that ignorance persists in hip hop and the wider music industry. It is widely speculated that Lil Nas ran the @NasMaraj fan account.

Minaj teased Lil Nas for rejecting his inner Barb but applauded him for finding the courage to come out — both as a gay man and a Nicki fan. Lil Nas subsequently elaborated on his insecurities at the time.

The exchange with the fan all started after the two-time Grammy winner proposed a new collaboration with Minaj.

