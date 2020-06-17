Jason Momoa Makes Fortnite Appearance As Aquaman

Fortnite is getting a big dose of Momoa.

This week, the game dropped a trailer for the next chapter in season 3, which includes new map features and exciting new characters.

One of those characters is Aquaman.

In the trailer, a CGI Aquaman appears, looking just like Momoa — tattoos, beard, and all. He even flexes his muscles for the camera.

This isn’t the first movie character to enter the Fortnite universe. Earlier in season 3, the game introduced a version of Marvel’s Deadpool.