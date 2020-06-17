Singer Shocks ‘AGT’ Judges With Unique ‘Let’s Get It On’ Performance: ‘I Wasn’t Expecting That!’

The “America’s Got Talent” judges were not expecting the voice that came out of Luca Di Stefano’s mouth during Tuesday’s auditions.

Di Stefano, 19, from Sicily, belted out Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On”, and Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Simon Cowell were all left shocked by his deep vocals.

Vergara said after the performance, “Not even in 100 years I would’ve thought that was your voice. It was so much fun to watch.”

Mandel added, “I wasn’t expecting that out of you and I could hear you sing that all night long.”

Klum, who danced along throughout the song, gushed, “I mean, what an amazing gift you have. When you started I thought it was playback, I was like, ‘This is not coming out of his mouth.'”

“Your voice is so special it makes me feel all fuzzy inside,” she added, as Cowell laughed: “It’s like a cat walking on and then barking. It’s the last thing I would’ve expected from you.”

