Magic Johnson Surprises ‘Murse Mike’ In Atlanta On ‘Kimmel’

A nurse working on the front lines in Atlanta got a huge surprise Tuesday night.

Mike “Murse Mike” Kearse appeared virtually on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to talk about his work battling the coronavirus and being a basketball fan.

But halfway through the interview, Kimmel surprised Kearse with none other than Magic Johnson.

Kearse was completely shocked by the NBA icon’s appearance.

“I am here, and I want to say thank you for what you’re doing for patients, taking care of them and risking your own life to take care of them,” Johnson told him. “That means you’re an unselfish person. And thank you for blessing all of us. All of us are blessed with what you’re doing.”

Kearse received a gift of $10,000, as well as gift packages for his co-workers in Atlanta. Plus, Johnson autographed a Lakers jersey for him.

The former NBA star also revealed that he will fly Kearse and his family to L.A. to watch a Lakers game and take his kids to Disneyland.