Frankie Grande Covers Sister Ariana’s ‘Rain On Me’ While Celebrating Three Years Of Sobriety

Frankie Grande is celebrating three years of sobriety and his sister’s music.

Grande, 37, covered Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga’s new song “Rain on Me”. Grande touched up his face with lovely rainbow eyeshadow and facepaint, performing in front of an animated rainbow backdrop.

RELATED: Ariana Grande And More Sign Petition For New York Police Reform

The dancer and singer explained how the fresh cover celebrated three years of sobriety for him.

“Today is my 3-year sober birthday!” Grande wrote. “The gratitude that I am feeling right now for this life beyond my wildest dreams is overwhelming. thank you to all of my amazing friends and family for supporting me on this challenging yet unbelievably rewarding journey.”

RELATED: Laverne Cox Reacts To ‘Landmark’ SCOTUS Decision

“The dark is placed before us so that we can uncover the light, the mistakes we make are designed to help us learn,” he concluded. “If you are struggling with alcoholism/addiction ask for help… I promise you it will be there for you as soon as you ask.”

Grande included a phone number for the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration hotline: 1-800-662-4357. Canadians in need can contact Crisis Services Canada at 1-833-456-4566 anytime or text 45645 from 4 p.m. to midnight ET/1-9 p.m. PT.