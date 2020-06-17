Kristen Stewart To Play Princess Diana In Upcoming Film ‘Spencer’

Kristen Stewart is set to play Princess Diana in the upcoming drama “Spencer”, which was the late royal’s maiden name.

The Pablo Larraín-directed and Steven Knight-scripted film, set to be unveiled to buyers at the Virtual Cannes Market, follows “a critical weekend in the early ’90s when Diana decided her marriage to Prince Charles wasn’t working,” Deadline reported.

The drama, which will see Diana “veer from a path that put her in line to one day be queen,” takes place over Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day around 1992.

Production is expected to begin in early 2021.

Larraín, who confirmed the flick wouldn’t cover Diana’s tragic 1997 death, told Deadline, “We all grew up, at least I did in my generation, reading and understanding what a fairy tale is. Usually, the prince comes and finds the princess, invites her to become his wife and eventually she becomes queen. That is the fairy tale.”

“When someone decides not to be the queen, and says, ‘I’d rather go and be myself,’ it’s a big big decision, a fairy tale upside down. I’ve always been very surprised by that and thought it must have been very hard to do. That is the heart of the movie,” he added.

“How and why do you decide to do that? It’s a great universal story that can reach millions and millions of people, and that’s what we want to do. We want to make a movie that goes wide, connects with a worldwide audience that is interested in such a fascinating life.”

“Kristen is one of the great actors around today,” Larraín said of Stewart. “To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her. The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it’s very beautiful to see. I think she’s going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature.”

“I’ve seen movies from Kristen that are so diverse it’s incredible, showing different layers and her diversity and strength as an actress,” he said. “We’re very happy to have her, she’s very committed. As a filmmaker, when you have someone who can hold such a weight, dramatic and narrative weight just with her eyes, then you have the strong lead who can deliver what we are looking for.”