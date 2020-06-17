Alex Trebek’s Kids Share Sweet Memories In Father’s Day Message

Alex Trebek’s children are showing how much they appreciate him.

In a new post on the website Inside Wink, Trebek’s wife Jean Trebek asked their kids Emily, Nicky and Matthew to share some of their favourite memories of their father.

“My favourite memory would be all of the times we spent at our Lake House in Paso Robles. My dad would be on the jet ski and would take us for rides in the innertube,” Emily said.

Matthew added, “There are many good memories, but I really loved it when my Dad would come to all of my paintball tournaments with me… although it was a very unique sport, he still got very enthusiastic about watching and learning the game.”

Nicky said, “When he took me on a trip to a wine symposium in Hawaii. I wasn’t a kid, but Vincent Price attended and I got to sit next to him at a dinner. Needless to say it was unforgettable. Bonus: On that trip he told me he was going to marry Jean and I could see how happy he was!”

Asked what she thinks her dad would be most proud of her about, Nicky said, “It’s always hard when someone asks you something like that about any parent I think. I’d like to think he’s proud of the person I am and how I show up in the world for others.”

Emily said, “I think my Dad is most proud that I started my own business in the remodelling/construction field, and that it has been (so far) a success.”