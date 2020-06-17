J. Cole Defends New Song ‘Snow On Tha Bluff’ After Anti-Women Accusations: ‘I Stand By Every Word’

J. Cole’s new song about the Black Lives Matter movement is causing division.

Cole released “Snow On Tha Bluff” on Monday. The song touches on police brutality and systematic racism. It primarily focuses, however, on an unnamed woman’s approach to activism.

“My IQ is average, there’s a young lady out there, she way smarter than me/I scrolled through her timeline in these wild times, and I started to read/She mad at these crackers, she mad at these capitalists, mad at these murder police/She mad at my n***as, she mad at our ignorance,” Cole raps.

“When I see something that’s valid, I listen/But s**t, it’s something about the queen tone that’s botherin’ me,” he continues. “The frustration that fills her words seems to come from the fact that most people don’t see/Just ’cause you woke and I’m not, that shit ain’t no reason to talk like you better than me.”

Cole goes on to recommend this woman nurture people’s intelligence. He says the mental shackles of slavery are still affecting the brains of Black youth. He argues this aggressive form of activism only caters to her existing audience.

“How you gon’ lead, when you attackin’ the very same n***as that really do need the s**t that you sayin’?/Instead of conveying you holier, come help get us up to speed,” Cole raps. “It’s a reason it took like 200 years for our ancestors just to get freed.”

“These shackles be lockin’ the mental way more than the physical/ I look at freedom like trees, can’t grow a forest like overnight/ Hit the ghetto and slowly start plantin’ your seeds/F**k is the point of you preaching your message to those that already believe what you believe?”

Cole was accused of many for undermining and policing the voice of Black women. Cole, 35, stood by his song in a series of tweets on Tuesday. He chose, however, to use his platform to highlight honour activist @NoName.

“I love and honour her as a leader in these times,” Cole wrote. “She has done and is doing the reading and the listening and the learning on the path that she truly believes is the correct one for our people. Meanwhile a nigga like me just be rapping.”

Morning. I stand behind every word of the song that dropped last night. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) June 17, 2020

Some assume to know who the song is about. That’s fine with me, it’s not my job to tell anybody what to think or feel about the work. I accept all conversation and criticisms. But — J. Cole (@JColeNC) June 17, 2020

Follow @noname . I love and honor her as a leader in these times. She has done and is doing the reading and the listening and the learning on the path that she truly believes is the correct one for our people. Meanwhile a nigga like me just be rapping. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) June 17, 2020

We may not agree with each other but we gotta be gentle with each other. ✌🏿 — J. Cole (@JColeNC) June 17, 2020

Chance the Rapper chimed in and accused Cole of undermining Noname and other Black women.