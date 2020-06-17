Kelley Flanagan Slams Chris Harrison Over ‘Disrespectful Questions’ He Asked ‘Bachelor’ Co-Stars

Kelley Flanagan is over Chris Harrison’s constant questioning of her “Bachelor” co-stars about Peter Weber.

The alum took to Twitter after Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett appeared on “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!” this week for an interview with the longtime host, slamming the “disrespectful” questions about Weber.

Flanagan, Sluss and Prewett all appeared together on Weber’s season of “The Bachelor”.

“Why are these disrespectful questions still be asked?” Flanagan wrote to her Instagram story. “The past is the past, let’s let everyone move on in peace.”

During the special, Harrison asked the former contestants about their failed relationships with the pilot.

“I stand by everything that I said. That was my piece,” Sluss explained about her time on the show and the “Women Tell All” special. “And walking off that stage, I never looked back. And I’m not going to let an unfortunate situation knock me down.”

Meanwhile, Prewett addressed her viral relationship with Weber’s mother Barbara: “As far as with Barb, there are absolutely no hard feelings there. She’s a great mom and she was just doing her job as a mom to protect her son in the way that she felt she needed to. I wish them all the best,” she explained before opening up about Flanagan’s relationship with her ex. “Kelley and I were really close on the show and obviously I loved Peter and I’m happy he’s found a person that he feels he can be the best version of himself with, and his family loves and supports. I truly am so happy for them.”

Flanagan and Weber recently confirmed their newfound relationship since the show wrapped.