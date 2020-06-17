Salma Hayek And More Stars Show Off Their Natural Hair Colour And Grey Roots In Quarantine

Many stars have been embracing their natural hair colour while following social distancing rules amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

With the closure of hair and nail salons, in addition to many other businesses around the globe, celebrities have taken to social media to share an inside look at their grey roots ahead of the reopening of salons.

This week, Salma Hayek shared a candid before-and-after snapshot of her face makeup-free with a close-up of her grey hairs beside an “after” photo which showed a colour touch-up and a full face of makeup.

“In anticipation for reshoots, I finally had to do my roots,” she captioned the photo on Instagram.

Meanwhile, other stars have been open about going au natural, including Kevin Hart, who posted a video back in March, writing, “I have always had a s**t load of grey hair… I was just a frequent dryer… I’m not working right now, so I said f*** it.”

See other stars showing off their natural hair colour pre-hair salon below, from Sarah Silverman to Eva Longoria.