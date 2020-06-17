Lisa Vanderpump Claps Back At Rumours Of Affair With Brett Caprioni

Lisa Vanderpump has always been faithful.

On the latest “Vanderpump Rules” reunion episode, the reality star confronted insinuations that from cast member Danica Row that she had an affair with Brett Caprioni.

“I think she’s been damn right rude on many occasions, and, in fact, I personally have an issue with her, which I hate to make things personal,” Vanderpump said of Row. “But when she’s going on television saying I’m having an affair with Brett, that really pisses me off, because in all the years, with all my staff, I’ve never put a finger on any of them.”

She added, “And that’s just so not me.”

Host Andy Cohen then asked, “Danica, did you say Lisa was having an affair with Brett?”

“Wait, when did I say that?” she responded.

The show then payed a clip off Row saying, “I can’t watch the episodes and see the way they weirdly dirty-talk to each other and say it’s a mother-son relationship, because it’s not.”

Vanderpump responded, “I have children. I have a marriage.”

“Lisa, I’m sorry if that offended you,” Row told her. “I obviously know you’re not having an affair with Brett. I’m sorry it came out the wrong way.”

“Yeah, it did come out the wrong way,” Vanderpump replied. “Thank you very much. Been married 37 years. Have two children. I don’t need to hear that.”

Caprioni was axed from the show last week, along with Max Boyens, over past racist comments.