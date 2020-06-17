Cravity Get Their K-Pop On In Colourful ‘Cloud 9’ Music Video

Cravity is turning down the gravity and floating to “Cloud 9”.

RELATED: BTS Donate $1 Million To Black Lives Matter

The K-Pop group released the colourful and upbeat music video for “Cloud 9″, which appropriately features nine members.

“We made many great memories through this track during the hot summer days!” vocalist Seongmin said. “Whenever I listen to this song, it makes me think of delightful moments where we spent time together practicing our choreography, shooting the photos and the music video.”

“This track makes us laugh together and brings us lots of energy and happiness,” bandmate Wonjin added. “It makes our bond stronger thus making our teamwork improve. It helps us to unite as one.”

RELATED: James Corden Shares Never-Aired BTS ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Clip

Cravity made their official debut on April 14 with the EP Season 1. Hideout: Remember Who We Are.