Kelly Clarkson Asks Judd Apatow Why Steve Carell Screamed Her Name In ’40-Year-Old Virgin’ Waxing Scene

Kelly Clarkson will forever be associated with chest waxing thanks to Judd Apatow.

On Wednesday, the “Kelly Clarkson Show” host welcomed the”King of Staten Island” director on her show and asked him about the iconic waxing scene in “40-Year-Old Virgin”, in which Steve Carell screams out her name in pain.

“I’m going to blame Seth Rogen,” he said.

Apatow revealed that he and the crew actually had a list of curses Carell could shout during the painful, hilarious scene.

Among the list of “clean” words on the list was the name “Kelly Clarkson,” the director said.

“I love that I made it between ‘burger panties’ and ‘throbbing monkey-tail,'” Clarkson laughed.

She added, “It doesn’t matter what I do in my life, no one remembers me for anything other than that.”