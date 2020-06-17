Colton Underwood And Sadie Robertson Team Up To Surprise Two Engaged Couples With Sweet Gift

Sadie Robertson and Colton Underwood had a surprise for two engaged couples during an Instagram challenge this week.

Robertson shared a clip showing her and her husband Christian Huff asking the couples questions in a bid to win a signed copy of Underwood’s new book The First Time: Finding Myself… or so they thought.

Zoey and David explained how they got engaged after dining at their favourite sushi restaurant, while Ben popped the question while on a picnic with Ali.

“We’re going to ask questions to see how well you know each other, but first I thought we’d actually welcome one other person to the Zoom call who would be our judge,” Robertson then said, before introducing Underwood to the chat.

The “Bachelor” star shared, “I just listened to all of that and both of you guys have set the bar high.”

The stars then asked the foursome a bunch of questions about their relationships, before Underwood said: “Thank you so much for playing today. It was a close game.”

He continued: “I know there’s supposed to be a winner and a loser, but you both are winners and I wanted to do something special. Sadie and Christian were both on my show ‘Coffee with Colton’ and my partner AllSocial and I would like to split $5,000 between each of you.”

“You’re each getting $2,500 to apply towards your family, your wedding, whatever you guys want. We just want to be there to support and show you guys love,” Underwood added.

“We might not have the big celebration right now, but it’s a little way to give praise and honour where praise and honour is due,” Robertson said.