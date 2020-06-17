Bryce Dallas Howard Says She Feels ‘Safe’ To Return To Production On ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ In The UK

Bryce Dallas Howard is ready to get back to “Jurassic World: Dominion”.

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old actress and director told SiriusXM’s EW she’s feeling “safe” about returning to England to pick up where production on the sequel left off in March.

“There’s been a lot of communication,” Howard says of production on the franchise’s latest instalment. “They’re going above and beyond.”

RELATED: Bryce Dallas Howard Interviews Famous Fathers (Including Her Own) For New Documentary ‘Dads’

The film was four weeks into pre-production on a 20-week shoot. Pre-production resumed this week with shooting expected to begin on July 6.

Variety reports new safety measures, including temperature checks, COVID-19 tests, safety training, extra cleaning and the requirement that anyone not acting in a scene wear a mask to help stem the spread of COVID-19, among other precautions.

The cast and crew will also have a private medical facility on location at Pinewood Studios. The additional safety precautions are said to cost the studio more than $5 million. Pinewood Studios has reportedly also been charging a “holding fee” to U.S. studios amid the shutdown.

“We would never go back to work if we didn’t feel safe and we’re taking it a day at a time,” she explains. “I’m very grateful to have a job. What feels really right about it is that there’s this daily conversation, daily communication with all of the actors, the key crew members, and just us being consistently [like], ‘Okay, how are we going to do this safely?’ And not making compromises that could undermine someone’s health and well-being.”

RELATED: Bryce Dallas Howard Reacts To ‘The Help’ Hitting #1 On Netflix In The U.S.: ‘We Can All Go Further’

All incoming cast and crew will be required to spend 14-days in quarantine on arrival in the UK.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” will be the first major Hollywood production to resume in the UK. Other major productions waiting for the green-light to resume filming in England include “The Batman”, “Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 3” and “The Little Mermaid”. James Cameron’s “Avatar” resumed production in New Zealand earlier this month while Netflix has several TV series and a movie currently underway in the Nordic region.